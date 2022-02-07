Local

One Dead, Two Injured in Dartmouth Crash

A passenger was pronounced dead on scene, another is injured but expected to recover and the driver has serious, life-threatening injuries

By Staff Reports

One person has died and two others were rushed to the hospital after a single-car crash on Route 195 westbound in Dartmouth Sunday night.

Massachusetts State Police said they were called to the scene of the crash around 10 p.m., along with Fire and EMS units. A passenger in the car was pronounced dead on scene.

The two surviving victims were taken to St. Luke’s Hospital, The driver has serious, life-threatening injuries, while the other passenger sustained non-life threatening injuries. 

An investigation into the crash is ongoing. No further information was immediately available.

