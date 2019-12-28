One Man Found Dead in NH Garage Fire

A man was found dead in a fire at a detached garage in Northfield, New Hampshire, early Saturday morning.

Officials arrived a little after 4 a.m. to 354 Shaker Rd. in Northfield, where they found the garage heavily engulfed in flames, the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office said.

When the fire was put out, a male victim was found inside. No one else was injured in the blaze.

Authorities are waiting to identify the victim until after an autopsy, scheduled to be conducted on Sunday.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. The incident remains under investigation.