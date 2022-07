A driver was killed when a pickup rolled over on Route 2 in Randolph, New Hampshire Sunday night, according to police.

Police said the crash happened just before 10 p.m. It appears the Chevrolet pickup drifted off the road onto the shoulder, then went down an embankment. The driver, who has not been publicly identified, was pronounced dead on scene.

The investigation into the crash continues. Anyone with information can contact New Hampshire State Police at 603-846-3333.