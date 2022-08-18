Orange and Green Line Shutdowns: See Shuttle Bus Routes, Street Closures

The streets of Boston are being radically transformed for 30 days as the MBTA Orange Line and part of the Green Line are shut down into mid-September, with shuttle buses being brought in to help replace trains.

The closures will condense years' worth of badly needed repair work, officials have said, but from Friday until Sept. 18, it will cause headaches for commuters — and not just people who regularly ride the T. Street configurations are being shifted around to keep the city running as smoothly as possible.

Here's a look at what to expect, all in one place.

Orange Line Shuttle Bus Routes

The Orange Line is the first MBTA shutdown coming, beginning Friday night at 9 p.m. Shuttle buses will run for most, but not all, of the route. Riders hoping to get between Government Center and Copley Square will need to take the Green Line, walk, bike, take a bus or a rideshare.

Explore an interactive version of the map here:

Green Line Shuttle Bus Route

The Orange Line may be shutting down first, but it won't be the only train closure to impact commuters Monday. The Green Line will be closed north of the Government Center Monday through Sept. 18.

We understand this diversion is complex, and we hope these animations can help simplify it for our riders while also pointing out all the different transit options available from 9pm on August 19 - September 18.



Street Closures in Boston

To help shuttle buses get by, a few streets will be closed entirely. Hubs for riders are being set up in Copley Square and Government Center to facilitate easy access for bus routes.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Chief of Streets Jascha Franklin-Hodge detailed what the city is doing to prepare for the 30-day shutdown of the MBTA Orange Line

The city of Boston released this list of changes to street layouts:

Street closures:

•Government Center: State Street between Congress and Washington streets

•Copley Square: Dartmouth Street between St. James and Boylston streets

•Jamaica Plain: Washington Street (northbound) between Arborway and Williams Street

Parking restrictions, lane changes: Along the shuttle routes, expect parking restrictions to make it easier for shuttle buses to park and turn — they're bigger than typical MBTA buses, with a wider turning radius — that may limit where drivers can park on the street. "Signal timing adjustments will be made in advance of and during the shutdown to support shuttle movements," the city said on its website, but hasn't released a detailed list.

New dedicated bus lanes: Boston is adding new bus lanes along the route that may take up streets The state is adding new bus lanes on Gillmore Bridge between Cambridge and Charlestown, Rutherford Avenue, and in Sullivan Square.

Expected Traffic Impacts

State officials have said they expect serious traffic on streets in the Boston area, with more vehicles on the road and changes to road layouts to accommodate shuttle buses. Here's how bad it's projected to be:

Massachusetts Department of Transportation engineers modeled how bad congestion is expected to get in Boston during the morning commute while Orange and Green line service is suspended in August and September. Use the slider to see the before and after.