Trouble on the T: MBTA's Shuttle Bus Plan Excludes These Key Neighborhoods

Shuttles won't be running to stops like Chinatown, Downtown Crossing, State Street and Tufts Medical Center during the Orange Line shutdown.

And now there are calls to change that.

Residents will get a chance to weigh in on Wednesday night, as local politicians ask the MBTA to rethink their plans. A community meeting is being held in Chinatown at 6 p.m. at the Josiah Quincy Elementary School.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and City Council President Ed Flynn, along with other state lawmakers, drafted a letter to the MBTA urging them to include at least one shuttle to either Chinatown or Tufts Medical Center because many in the area use those stops to get to work, school and area businesses.

"The Chinatown T stop is always widely used, particularly for seniors and workers in Chinatown, and the lack of shuttle bus stops at either Tufts Medical Center or Chinatown will make travel extremely difficult for residents and workers in the area," the letter said.

Partnered w/@MayorWu, @LydiaMEdwards, @nickcollinsma & @RepMichlewitz on a letter to @MBTA. Critical for our seniors, persons w/disabilities, immigrant neighbors, students & working families in Chinatown to have a shuttle bus stop during Orange Line shutdown. #bospoli #mapoli pic.twitter.com/bSUzP45veL — Ed Flynn 愛德華費連 (@EdforBoston) August 16, 2022

There are also 2,000 doctors and stuff at Tufts that use the Orange Line every day, and that doesn't include patients going in and out.

Transportation officials had noted that some areas, including Chinatown, were not good fits for shuttle bus service due to the geography of the roads there. The T said the Coach buses hired to pick up passengers have a hard time trying to get around the congested streets near those stations. Instead, they asked riders to use alternatives like the Silver or Green lines to get to stations like Tufts. The Silver Line runs to both the Chinatown and Tufts stops, but access to the entire system is still limited.

Those stops are Tuffs Medical Center, Chinatown, Downtown Crossing, and State.

For riders who use these routes daily, this is a big disappointment.

"I don't understand why they're not going to have a shuttle coming down this end," one T rider said, "because people have to go to New England Medical Center, you have to go to Chinatown to get off if you work in this area. Everybody can't drive."

Renee Rieves is one of many people who rely on the Orange Line stops to get to work, school and area businesses.

"I live in Beverly, so I take the Commuter Rail to the Orange Line to here and now I have to figure something out to get to work," she said.

The MBTA issued a statement to NBC10 Boston Wednesday in response to the concerns being risen.

"There is an ongoing dialogue between the MBTA and the City of Boston regarding the impacts of the Orange Line work and alternative transportations options," the transit agency's statement read.

Orange Line trains are scheduled to stop running at 9 p.m. Friday and remain out of service through the end of the day Sept. 18 as part of an unprecedented end-to-end shutdown incited by a federal investigation that flagged delayed maintenance at the T as a significant safety issue. A chunk of the Green Line from Government Center to Union Square will also go dark starting Monday, Aug. 22 through Sept. 18.