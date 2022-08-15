Orange Line Shutdown: State Leaders to Address Upcoming MBTA Service Closures Monday

As the historic shutdown of the MBTA's Orange Line draws nearer, traffic impacts in the City of Boston are already starting Monday.

Meanwhile, state officials are expected to release new details about the shutdown Monday as well.

Beginning Friday, the Orange Line will be closed for 30 days as crews make much needed repairs to the transit line's infrastructure system. Passengers will need to make other plans for their commutes, whether that be taking a bus, bike, or driving.

As the city prepares to accommodate alternatives, there will be some changes to traffic patterns kicking in Monday. Crews were working overnight putting in new bus lanes. The shift to buses during the train shutdown is anticipated to create more congestion on the roadways.

The goal of the shutdown is to perform maintenance on the troubled train line, and increase reliability as well as its speed. The MBTA plans to offer shuttle bus service, commuter rail service and free blue bikes as alternatives for riders.

The MBTA said in a tweet Friday that Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, city transportation officials and representatives from the Boston Police Department were on a ride-along on the shuttle route.

Some municipal leaders have grown frustrated with the lack of an exact plan for the shuttle buses as the start date for the 30-day Orange Line shutdown approaches.

The T's website indicates free shuttle buses will run between Oak Grove and Government Center and between Back Bay and Forest Hills stations, but it does not make clear whether buses will connect those two segments or if riders will be asked to take a shuttle bus, transfer to the Green Line for service through downtown Boston, and then take another shuttle bus to get from one end of the Orange Line to the other.

State officials, including Governor Charlie Baker and MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak, are expected to hold a briefing on the upcoming service disruptions Monday at 11 a.m.