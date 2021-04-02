Orange Line Train Taken Out of Service Due to Mechanical Problem

An Orange Line train was taken out of service Friday morning due to a mechanical issue, Friday, adding to problems for the MBTA and causing delays for commuters.

The agency warned commuters of delays on the line of up to 20 minutes due to a train with a mechanical problem at Community College station.

Orange Line Update: Delays of up to 20 minutes due to a train with a mechanical problem at Community College. The train is being taken out of service. — MBTA (@MBTA) April 2, 2021

The incident was the latest in a string of problems on the Orange Line.

The MBTA last week announced commute times may take even longer as shuttle buses continue replacing Orange Line service between Oak Grove and Sullivan Square through April 11.

The agency said customers should plan extra time into their commute, citing ongoing infrastructure upgrades at Wellington Station and damage from a derailment earlier this month. The trains may stand by at stations longer than usual due to single tracking between Sullivan Square and Community College, according to officials.

Last month, the MBTA pulled all of the new Orange and Red Line trains from service and replaced them with the shuttle buses after it derailed at Wellington Station in Medford. The Orange Line train derailed in a work zone at Wellington Station on March 16, according to officials, when a slow-moving northbound train was crossing to the southbound track to accommodate ongoing maintenance work.