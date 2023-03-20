Owl Rescued by Officer After Getting Tangled in Norwell Soccer Net

An owl got stuck in a soccer net in Norwell, Massachusetts, but a local police officer saved the day by rescuing the feathery critter.

Norwell police said a resident reported that Oliver the owl was trapped in the soccer field net at the Pine Street fields. Officer Sutton was able to untangle the owl.

"Officer Sutton saved the day and made a new friend tonight, Oliver the owl," Norwell police said on social media Sunday evening. Authorities also thanked the person who found the owl tangled up to begin with.