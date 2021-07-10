Local

Parking Fees Increase at One of Rhode Island's Most Popular Beaches

It's now a little more expensive to park at Rhode Island's most popular state beach.

By The Associated Press

The daily parking rate at Misquamicut State Beach in Westerly is now $10 on weekdays and $15 on weekends and holidays for state residents, and $20 on weekdays and $30 on weekends and holidays for out-of-state visitors, the state Department of Environmental Management announced.

The old rates were $6 on weekdays, $7 on weekends and holidays for residents; and $12 on weekdays, $14 on weekends and holidays for non-residents. The new rates took effect this week. Misquamicut has about 2,700 parking spaces.

"The modest increase in beach fees at Misquamicut limit the burden on Rhode Island taxpayers by ensuring that beach patrons, including the 88% of out-of-state residents who visit Misquamicut State Beach in Westerly each year, contribute their fair share toward beach operations,'' Jason McNamee, deputy director of the agency's Bureau of Natural Resources, said in a statement.

The new fees were approved by the state legislature

