Two Injured in Shooting on I-295 in Maine, Highway Shut Down

A section of Interstate 295 south in Yarmouth, Maine, was shut down on Tuesday morning due to a shooting incident.

The Maine Department of Transportation said on Twitter around 11:15 a.m. that they had closed the southbound side of the highway at the request of state police. They said drivers could use Exit 17 as a detour.

At the request of @MEStatePolice we have closed the southbound side of I-295 in Yarmouth. Traffic can use Exit 17 as a detour. We will update when we have more information. — MaineDOT (@MaineDOT1) April 18, 2023

"I can only confirm that there has been an incident on the interstate in Yarmouth, but there is no longer an active threat or danger to the public," Shannon Moss, spokesperson for Maine State Police, said in an email Tuesday. She said additional information will be released as it becomes available.

But Moss later confirmed to News Center Maine that two people have been injured, one seriously, following a reported shooting.

A reporter with News Center Maine said traffic is backed up significantly and that one witness saw police putting someone in handcuffs. State police said one person of interest has been apprehended but a second person may still be on the loose.

Maine State Police have blocked off 295 south at exit 17 and are responding to some sort of scene. A woman driving by tells me she saw the police put someone in handcuffs. We’ll continue to update you as more information becomes available #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/y2xaUqp3Go — Jackie Mundry (@j_mundry) April 18, 2023

InterMed, a healthcare provider in Maine, said it has locked down its Yarmouth facility "as advised by authorities." Everyone in their building is safe they said, but patients are being told to avoid their Yarmouth location "until we receive the all-clear."

No further details were immediately available.