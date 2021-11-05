Part-Time Maine Police Officer Accused of Sexual Assaulting Teen

A part-time police officer in Stockton Springs, Maine, has been arrested on a charge of sexually assaulting a teenager many times over a span of several months.

Christopher C. Hast, 32, of Rockland, faces 12 counts of gross sexual assault and is being held on $10,000 bail, the Bangor Daily News reported. He denied the charges during an interview with police and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 27, 2022, the paper reported. He has yet to enter a formal plea in the case.

The series of alleged assaults of a 15-year-old girl began in the spring and became more frequent over the summer, court documents state. Maine State Police began investigating in late October after the teen told a school counselor about the alleged assaults.

The officer has worked part time for Stockton Springs since 2015. Officials said he’s on unpaid administrative leave.