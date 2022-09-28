Local

Cape Cod

Partial Human Remains Wash Ashore Near Popular Cape Cod Resort

The district attorney's office said preliminary indications suggest the body had been in the water for "a considerable amount of time"

By Marc Fortier

Getty Images

Police are investigating after partial human remains washed ashore near a popular Cape Cod resort over the weekend.

Around 8:45 a.m. Saturday, a person walking along the shore near the Ocean Edge Resort in Brewster, Massachusetts, discovered the partial remains of a human body, the Cape and Islands District Attorney's Office said Wednesday. Brewster police and state police detectives responded to the scene.

The district attorney's office said preliminary indications suggest the body had been in the water for "a considerable amount of time."

The matter remains under investigation by Brewster police, state police detectives assigned to the district attorney's office and the state medical examiner.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No further information was immediately available.

More Massachusetts stories

Massachusetts 50 mins ago

Inmate Charged in Attack That Severely Injured MCI-Shirley Corrections Officer

Newton 5 hours ago

Woman Killed Newton Man After He Discovered She Had Been Forging Checks, DA Says

This article tagged under:

Cape CodMassachusettsBrewsterocean edge resort and golf club
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us