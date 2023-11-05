Mac Jones late interception seals Patriots stunning 20-17 loss to Commanders

Sam Howell passed for 325 yards and a touchdown and Jartavius Martin had a late interception to help the Washington Commanders hold on and beat the New England Patriots 20-17 on Sunday.

It marked the first time in Howell's career he eclipsed 300 yards passing in consecutive games and gave the Commanders their first victory in New England since 1996. It also snaps a four-game overall losing streak to the Patriots.

Washington (4-5) turned it over twice, but wore down the Patriots’ defense by going 9 of 17 on third down. Brian Robinson added a rushing touchdown to help the Commanders end a two-game skid.

New England dropped to 2-7 for the first time since Bill Belichick’s first season as coach in 2000. The Patriots are now 0-5 in non-division games, the only team in the NFL without a win outside of their division.

Trailing 20-17, New England had a chance. The Patriots inched down the field and converted a fourth-and-4 to keep their hopes alive. But two plays later with the ball on the Commanders 41, Mac Jones’ pass intended for JuJu-Smith Schuster was intercepted by Martin — sealing the win for Washington.

The Patriots entered the day thin at receiver with Kendrick Bourne out with a season-ending knee injury and DeVante Parker sidelined with a concussion. Mac Jones did his best to make it work, completing 24 of 44 passes for 220 yards and a touchdown.

It helped erase an early 10-0 lead by the Commanders, who were playing in their first game since trading top pass rushers Montez Sweat and Chase Young.

New England got back into the game thanks to a 35-second span that included a forced fumble and a 14-yard touchdown pass from Jones to Hunter Henry.

The Patriots took a 14-10 lead a series later via a 64-yard TD run by Rhamondre Stevenson.

New England added a field goal early in the third, but Washington responded with a seven-play, 75-yard drive that was capped by a 33-yard touchdown pass from Howell to Jahan Dotson to tie the game.

Washington then took a 20-17 lead in the third quarter on Joey Slye's 30-yard field goal.

That remained the score in the fourth quarter when the Commanders took over on their own 5-yard line with 5:04 left following a Patriots punt.

The Commanders picked up a first down and burned some clock before punting it back with 2:29 remaining. But New England’s Mack Wilson offsides on the play, resulting in a first down for Washington.

The Commanders ran three more plays before punting again, pinning the Patriots at their 10 to start their final drive following a holding penalty.

INJURIES

Commanders DE James Smith-Williams walked off on his own power following collision in the fourth quarter.

UP NEXT

Commanders: Visit the Seattle Seahawks next Sunday.

Patriots: New England is the designated home team against the Indianapolis Colts next Sunday in Frankfurt, Germany