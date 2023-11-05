Patriots pay tribute to victims of Maine mass shootings

The New England Patriots paid tribute this weekend to the 18 people who were killed in two mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine, last month.

The Patriots held a moment of silence for the victims ahead of Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders at Gillette Stadium.

"Before we begin today's game, we pause to remember the 18 lives that were tragically lost during the mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, on Oct. 25. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families and friends who are grappling with such heartbreaking losses," an announcer told the crowd gathered in Foxboro, Massachusetts. "Among those lost were four members of the state's deaf and hard of hearing community. As we honor the memories of all of the victims with a moment of silence, we ask all in attendance to express our love for Lewiston by also using the universal sign for 'I love you' shown on the videoboards. Please join us in a moment of silence."

Today’s moment of silence honoring the victims of Lewiston, Maine. pic.twitter.com/yL9umC5UHk — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 5, 2023

During the on-field tribute, Patriots cheerleaders wore "Lewiston Strong" t-shirts, and both cheerleaders and Patriots players were signing 'I love you' in American Sign Language.

The names of all 18 victims were displayed on the stadium's North End videoboard -- the largest curved videoboard in the country at 22,000 square feet -- where it said "IN LOVING MEMORY" above a picture of the state of Maine, with a red heart where Lewiston is located.

White t-shirts with that same image were hanging in the Patriots locker room ahead of the game, as well.

Both the Celtics and Bruins have previously paid tribute to the shootings victims ahead of their games at TD Garden in Boston, including their own shirts and moments of silence.

The Bruins hung a "Lewiston Strong" jersey behind Boston's bench on Oct. 26, wore helmet decals and taped their hockey sticks blue.

The Celtics honored the victims before and during their home opener on Oct. 27, wearing Maine warmup shirts and jerseys with a black band with "Maine" written on it.

The Boston Bruins took to their home ice at TD Garden on Thursday night with a massive show of support for the Lewiston, Maine, shooting victims and their families.

The Maine gunman began a shooting spree in Lewiston on Wednesday, Oct. 25, at the Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley, where seven died, and restaurant Schemengees Bar and Grille, where eight died. Three more later died at area hospitals.