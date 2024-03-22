PAX East returns to Boston: Here's what to know

Calling all gamers! PAX East, the celebration of gaming and gaming culture, is back in Boston this weekend for its annual exposition. The convention, packed with panels, performances, tournaments and an expansive expo hall, is one of the largest gaming fairs in the world.

This year, the convention will feature special panels and merchandise celebrating 20 years of PAX.

Here's what to know if you're looking to attend the four-day event:

PAX East location

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Pax East is being held at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center in the Seaport District, located at 415 Summer St.

Convention venue and event maps can be found here.

Event and show schedule

The convention began Thursday, March 21 and runs through Sunday, March 24. Badges are still available for every day except Saturday.

The expo hall — filled with booths from Nintendo, Pokemon and more — is open every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The four-day schedule also features lineup of hundreds of exciting panels and shows, ranging from gaming sessions and cosplay crafting, to concerts and Q&As that run all day every day. No tickets are required for the panels, but each event is filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

The schedule is as follows:

Thursday, March 21: 10 a.m. to midnight

Friday, March 22: 10 a.m. to midnight

Saturday, March 23: 10 a.m. to midnight

Sunday, March 24: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

You can find a list of famous creators, gamers, bands and more who will be featured here. A complete list of event types can be found here.

Parking and travel

With tens of thousands of attendees every year, you can expect PAX East 2024 to clutter up the Seaport area.

The BCEC is easily accessible from South Station or the MBTA Silver line, but in case you're driving, a list of parking garages in Seaport can be found here. The parking garage at BCEC is expected to fill up quickly.

If you're looking to spend the night in the city, a list of nearby hotels, as well as a schedule for the complimentary shuttles between the BCEC and participating hotels, can be found here.

Safety and security policies

Bags are allowed, but there will be a security checkpoint at the entrance, and security officers will be placed around the event. Strollers and other wheeled vehicles, however, are prohibited inside the expo hall (strollers may be folded and carried around).

Though masks are not required at this year's PAX convention, guests are encouraged to mask up, keep up to date with vaccinations and stay home if they're feeling sick.

For a list of other security and accessibility policies, including rules regarding cosplay weapons, click here.

PAX East Merchandise

Tables with sweatshirts, stickers, water bottles and more for purchase will be scattered around the venue, but you can find a limited collection here.

There will also be merch giveaways at some of the panels, and many of the expo booths may offer free swag as well.