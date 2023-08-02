Peabody chiropractor posts $50K bail on new child porn charges

The Peabody, Massachusetts chiropractor, who is accused of hiding a secret camera in the bathroom of his practice has posted bail on the new child porn charges brought up against him this week, according to the Middleton House of Correction.

Scott Kline has now been accused of recording a girl he knew while she took a shower with a camera in the bathroom, an accusation that an attorney pleaded not guilty to on his behalf during an arraignment on Tuesday morning. Bail was set by a judge for $50,000 as Kline faces charges of possessing child pornography and videotaping a minor in this latest development.

Prosecutors with the Middlesex District Attorney's Office — who are handling the case because of a potential conflict of interest with the Essex DA's office — did not reveal how Kline knows the girl or what home the recording took place in.

Bail conditions included not having contact with the girl and also surrendering his passport.

The new charges are part of the investigation into evidence obtained in the probe into Kline's chiropractic practice, Back on Track, where he is accused of placing a hidden camera. The Middleton resident and his lawyer have previously denied those allegations.

Forty-four-year-old Scott Kline is due in Peabody District Court Tuesday to face charges of possessing child pornography and videotaping a minor.

The investigation into Kline's alleged recordings continues, prosecutors said Tuesday. They've set up a tip line at 781-897-6725 for Back on Track patients and others with information or who believe they may have been a victim.

The state Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday that Kline's license to practice as a chiropractor has been suspended. A hearing date on that issue has been set for Aug. 8.