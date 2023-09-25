‘Peaceful resolution' to search for man who escaped police custody in Marlborough

An ordinary Sunday at UMass Marlborough Hospital became anything but, after authorities said what was supposed to be a medical procedure turned into a search for a man who escaped police custody.

The 24-year-old was taken back into custody, but not without hours of searching.

According to police, Isaac Rivera left the hospital in his gown and yellow socks — and somehow managed to make it down to Milford.

Rivera was in police custody on several charges, including domestic assault and battery, strangulation, assault and battery on a police officer and illegal possession of a firearm.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Isaac Rivera, 24, is back in custody, Marlborough police said Sunday evening.

He has ties to several Massachusetts communities, including Ashland, Natick, Lowell and Milford — the town he was eventually found in.

Milford officers said they started their operation around 4 p.m. by checking out a couple of homes — including one on West Fountain Street that police believed to be Rivera's girlfriend's house.

“We spoke with him and gave consent to enter the home through conversation had located Isaac in the rear bedroom," Kevin O'Loughlin with Milford police said. "Using our canine unit we had given him commands to come out. He complied with all commands given to him, and it was a peaceful resolution.”

Rivera was returned to Marlborough, where police have not said why he was undergoing a medical procedure, how he escaped from custody, or how he made it from the hospital all the way to Milford.

It's also unclear if he will face any additional charges for Sunday's alleged escape.