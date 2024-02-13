Pearl Jam is headed back to Boston for another Fenway Park show

New England grunge fans: prepare to feel "Alive" again — alt-rock legends Pearl Jam are coming back to Boston this year as part of a new world tour they announced Tuesday.

The band is set to play Fenway Park for two nights, Sept. 15 and 17, for their tour supporting upcoming album "Dark Matter," with Glen Hansard opening.

The new album is set to drop April 19, with the nine-country tour kicking off a few weeks later.

Pearl Jam fans can get tickets either through the initial pre-sale, available only for members of the band's Ten Club, or by registering through Ticketmaster. To register for that, visit Ticketmaster's tour sale website and enter your information by Monday, Feb. 19, at 2:59 a.m. ET

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The band said it wanted fans to go through Ticketmaster both to "help block bots and scalpers, and get more tickets to real people who want to attend the show," according to the website, which noted that registering for the sale doesn't guarantee that tickets will be available to everyone.

The prices listed when tickets go on sale — fans will be notified by text and email on Thursday, Feb. 22, if they've been selected — will include all fees. Others who have registered but are not selected will be placed on the waitlist.

Pearl Jam has played Fenway before, in 2016 and 2018.