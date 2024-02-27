roslindale

Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Roslindale

Boston police say a person was taken to the hospital after being hit on Washington Street

NBC10 Boston

A pedestrian was hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday in Boston's Roslindale neighborhood.

The crash happened around 6:45 p.m. on Washington Street, Boston police said. Aerial footage showed the major thoroughfare blocked off near Target.

The extent of the victim's injuries was not immediately clear.

Police did not say whether the driver stayed at the scene.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Stay with NBC10 Boston for more as this story develops.

This article tagged under:

roslindale
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us