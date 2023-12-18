Pedestrian hurt in hit-and-run crash in Boston

Traffic in that area, police said, is impacted and being diverted. Drivers are being urged to take alternative routes.

Getty Images

A pedestrian was hurt after being hit by a car in Boston's Charlestown neighborhood early Monday morning, according to authorities.

The incident happened just after 3 a.m. on Alford and Dexter streets.

Boston police said the car then fled the scene and that the victim's condition is life threatening.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Traffic in that area, police said, is impacted and being diverted. Drivers are being urged to take alternative routes.

This story is developing and will be updated once more information becomes available.

Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us