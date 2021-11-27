Local

Waltham

Pedestrian Struck in Waltham

The Waltham Fire Department said the pedestrian crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Main and Lexington streets

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Saturday night in Waltham, Massachusetts.

The Waltham Fire Department said it received a call around 7:30 p.m. for a pedestrian crash in the area of Main and Lexington streets.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Fire officials confirmed a victim was taken to a local area hospital but would not comment on the extent of the person's injuries.

The fire department also would not confirm whether or not the driver stayed on scene.

Local

holiday shopping 2 hours ago

‘Buy it Now. Don't Wait': Brookline Shop Owner Has Advice for Holiday Shoppers

Wachusett Mountain 2 hours ago

Wachusett Mountain Opens for Season

Waltham police declined to comment when reached Saturday night.

No other information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Walthampedestrian crashWaltham police
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us