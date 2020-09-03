People in Boston's ‘Methadone Mile' Say Something Needs to Be Done

People who live in the part of Boston's South End known as "Methadone Mile" say enough is enough.

From the used needles that litter the ground to people passed out on the sidewalk, people who live in the area say something has to be done.

Dozens of people gathered Thursday night, holding signs and demanding more resources to battle the problem they say has only been exacerbated by the ongoing pandemic.

The rally comes hours after Boston Mayor Marty Walsh released an updated plan to clean up the area.

Walsh says the city continues to devote resources to Methadone Mile, including more medical help and outreach programs. He adds that the city is working on a plan to decentralize services in the area.

People who live in the area say they'll welcome anything that might work.