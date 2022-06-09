Search for Missing Boy, 6, Continues in Merrimack River; 1 Adult Pulled From Water Has Died

Several agencies responded Thursday to the Merrimack River near the Whittier Bridge in Amesbury, Massachusetts, for reports of people overboard after a boat ran aground in the area.

The U.S. Coast Guard said five people were in the water near the bridge. Four people have been recovered, and a search is ongoing for a missing 6-year-old boy.

Newburyport Fire Chief Christopher LeClaire said of those pulled from the water, one person has died. The others are believed to have minor injuries are are at a local hospital.

#developing: @USCGNortheast confirms search is still ongoing for a missing 6-year-old boy in #Amesbury 4 others have been recovered after authorities say a boat ran aground near the Whittier Bridge in the Merrimack River @nbc10boston @NECN — Diane Cho NBC10 Boston (@DianeNBCBoston) June 10, 2022

Massachusetts State Police confirmed they were requested to assist around 7:18 p.m. for a boat crash on the Merrimack River near Deer Isle at the Amesbury/Newburyport town lines. They sent a helicopter, as well as boats and divers from their marine unit that launched from Cashman Park in Newburyport.

State police also responded to the Whittier Bridge on Interstate 95 and the nearby area.

The Amesbury Fire Department also responded to the scene and is helping conduct the active water search alongside its mutual aid partners, including Newburyport and Salisbury fire departments, according to Chief Kenneth Berkenbush.

#HappeningNow: @USCG received a report of 5 people in the water near Whittier Bridge in #Amesbury, MA. 4 people have been recovered and a search is ongoing for a missing 6 year old boy. @USCGNortheast @AmesburyPD @NewburyportFD @SalisburyFire1 & @MassStatePolice responding. — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) June 10, 2022

Aerial footage from NBC10 Boston's SkyRanger helicopter shows the massive response to the scene.

Numerous first responder vehicles can be seen parked on the bridge, while several boats are in the water, and state police and Coast Guard helicopters are flying overhead.

The search is active and ongoing.

No other information was immediately available, but Newburyport fire officials are expected to hold a press conference at 10 p.m.