Person arrested for vandalism following Israel/Gaza protest in Boston

One person was arrested for vandalism on Saturday following an Israel/Gaza protest in Boston's Back Bay neighborhood.
Boston police say the vandalism occurred at the Chase Bank near the Prudential Center on Boylston Street, near where the large ceasefire protest occurred.
Video showed the aftermath of the vandalism at the bank.
Police didn't release any other information. It's unclear if the person who was arrested was participating in the protest.
