Person Critically Injured in Boston Stabbing

No arrests have been made, Boston police said

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBC Universal, Inc.

A person is fighting for their life after being stabbed Friday night in Boston, Massachusetts, police said.

Boston officers responded to W. Newton Street and Shawmut Avenue in the city's South End just after 8:30 p.m. and found one victim with stab wounds.

The person was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

No arrests have been made, and no other information was immediately available.

The scene remained very active around 11 p.m. Friday, with a number of authorities, crime scene tape and evidence markers visible.

An investigation is ongoing.

