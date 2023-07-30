Local

Boston

Person killed in Dorchester shooting

Boston police said the victim was shot on Blue Hill Ave.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A person has died after being shot Sunday night in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood.

Boston police said they responded to Blue Hill Avenue at Washington Street just after 7:45 p.m. for a reported shooting and found a victim who was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Suffolk County District Attorney later said the victim had died from their injuries. No details about the person have been released.

Police said the homicide unit had been notified and was responding.

There was no immediate word on any arrests.

An investigation is active and ongoing.

