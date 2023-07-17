Person found dead after shed fire in Palmer

Firefighters found a person dead inside a shed while responding to a fire in Palmer, Massachusetts, on Monday.

State fire officials said a passing driver reported smoke coming from a property on West Ware Road around 1:15 p.m. Firefighters found a shed at the back of a home on fire and in danger of spreading to that home and nearby woods.

Multiple departments responded to knock down the flames. Firefighters found a resident dead inside the shed.

The victim has not been publicly identified at this time and the cause and manner of death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. There was power equipment and gasoline inside the shed, officials said.

No other details were immediately available.