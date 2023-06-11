Person found dead in ditch in Southwest Harbor, Maine; road shut down

A death investigation is underway in Southwest Harbor, Maine, after someone noticed a body in a ditch and called 911 late Sunday morning.

The Maine Department of Public Safety said state police are assisting Southwest Harbor police with the investigation near 61 Main Street.

Little information has been released about the person found dead around 11:37 a.m., but officials said the deceased is a female, and her body will be taken to the chief medical examiner's office where an autopsy will be conducted Monday.

Main Street is currently shut down and traffic is being detoured around town, officials said. It will remain closed while the investigation continues.

Anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area of 61 Main Street between Saturday night and Sunday morning is asked to call Maine State Police at 207-973-3700.

An investigation is active and ongoing.