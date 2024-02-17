car crash

Person killed by vehicle on highway in Sutton

The person has not been identified, and police haven't said how the crash unfolded

A person died after being hit by a vehicle on a highway in Sutton, Massachusetts, on Saturday night, police said.

The person, a pedestrian, was seriously injured in the crash on Route 146 north, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The pedestrian was taken to UMass Lakeside hospital, where they were pronounced dead, police said.

The person has not been identified, and police haven't said how the crash unfolded. State police were investigating what happened.

The crash took place on Route 146 north at Exit 13, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. It closed two lanes of the highway, the Worcester-Providence Turnpike.

