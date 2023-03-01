Person Killed After Driving Truck Into New Hampshire River

A driver was killed after driving off the road and into a river in northern New Hampshire, according to state police.

A pick-up truck that was headed south on Route 16 in Errol lost control around 5:40 p.m., state police said. The truck crossed the center line of the road, went off the road and then drove into the Androscoggin River, troopers said.

The driver was later taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

New Hampshire State Police responded to the crash, along with the Errol Fire Department and Errol Ambulance.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

An investigation remained ongoing into the crash Wednesday morning. Anyone who has any information about what happened has been asked to contact authorities by calling (603) 846-3333 or by sending an email to Jacob.D.Derosa@dos.nh.gov.

The driver killed has not been identified.