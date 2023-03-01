Local

New Hampshire

Person Killed After Driving Truck Into New Hampshire River

Troopers are working to determine the cause of the crash

By Matt Fortin

New Hampshire State Police

A driver was killed after driving off the road and into a river in northern New Hampshire, according to state police.

A pick-up truck that was headed south on Route 16 in Errol lost control around 5:40 p.m., state police said. The truck crossed the center line of the road, went off the road and then drove into the Androscoggin River, troopers said.

The driver was later taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

New Hampshire State Police responded to the crash, along with the Errol Fire Department and Errol Ambulance.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

An investigation remained ongoing into the crash Wednesday morning. Anyone who has any information about what happened has been asked to contact authorities by calling (603) 846-3333 or by sending an email to Jacob.D.Derosa@dos.nh.gov.

The driver killed has not been identified.

More New Hampshire News

Ukraine 9 hours ago

NH Group Returns From Bringing Supplies to Ukrainian Orphans: ‘We Can't Wait to Figure Out What's Next'

DUI Feb 27

Drunken Driver Causes Chain-Reaction Crash in Exeter, NH, Police Say

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us