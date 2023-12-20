Person killed in crash involving bus at Mass. community college

A person was killed in a crash involving a regional bus at a Massachusetts community college in Haverhill on Wednesday, officials said.

The crash took place at Northern Essex Community College about 8:40 a.m., according to Haverhill police. They initially said a pedestrian received life-threatening injuries.

A MeVa bus was being investigated at the scene, and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation confirmed a bus on the Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority's Route 17 was involved, along with a pedestrian. Secretary of Transportation Monica Tibbits-Nutt said in a statement that the crash left a person dead.

"Our hearts breaking for the friends and family of the individual who was struck and killed today," she said.

Statement from #MassDOT Secretary Monica Tibbits-Nutt regarding a fatal pedestrian crash today in #Haverhill. pic.twitter.com/4T05fr7fgt — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) December 20, 2023

State police were investigating what happened, Tibbits-Nutt said.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to the Essex County District Attorney's Office for more information.