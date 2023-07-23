Person killed in I-93 crash in Sanbornton, NH

One person is dead following a highway crash Sunday in Sanbornton, New Hampshire.
State police said troopers were on scene for a single motor vehicle crash on I-93 around 3:30 p.m.
A detour is in place, and drivers should seek an alternate route.
The road will remain closed to accommodate an on-scene investigation, police said.
A picture shared by state police on social media shows a line of traffic behind first responder vehicles, as well as debris strewn across the roadway.
Further information was not immediately available.