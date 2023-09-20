Person of interest sought in sexual assault in garage of Braintree MBTA station

MBTA Transit Police are looking for a person of interest in a sexual assault that happened at the garage of a train station in Braintree.

Police are looking to speak with a man in connection with the incident, which happened around 3 a.m. Monday.

Authorities did not give any further details about the attack, but released photos of a person of interest dressed in a white tank top and red shorts.

ID Wanted re: Sexual Assault Investigation from 9/18 3AM #MBTA Braintree Station Garage. Do you recognize this person of interest ? Please call our CIU at 617-222-1050 w/any info. You can remain anonymous. TY pic.twitter.com/mmlrbsqbF0 — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) September 20, 2023

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-222-1050. Police say callers can remain anonymous.