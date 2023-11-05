Person pinned under trailer in Wentworth, NH, dies from injuries

A person died Saturday after they became pinned under a trailer in Wentworth, New Hampshire, fire officials announced.

The Wentworth Fire Department said they responded quickly to the incident on Atwell Hill Road but that there was nothing anyone could do. The victim died from their injuries.

"We were in hopes of a different outcome," the fire department wrote in a Facebook post.

State police, EMS and the fire department all remained on scene until the victim was removed from underneath the trailer, and the medical examiner then conducted their investigation.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Further details were not immediately released, including the name of the person who died.

The fire department extended its deepest sympathy to the victim's family, telling them to reach out if they need anything.