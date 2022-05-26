Person Reported Shot Near Boston Common, Police Say

A person was reported shot near Boston Common Thursday, according to police.

The report of a person shot near Tremont and Winter streets was received about 3:27 p.m., Boston police said. The Park Street MBTA station is near that address.

They didn't immediately release any other information.

Suffolk University sent an alert to employees saying the suspected shooter fled the area in the direction of a Red Line MBTA station.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is available.