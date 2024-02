A person was stabbed Monday at a McDonald's in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood.

Police responded shortly after 3:30 p.m. to the incident at the restaurant on Dorchester Avenue.

The victim's injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Authorities believe the victim was slashed in the face.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

No arrests have been made, police said.

No further information was immediately available.