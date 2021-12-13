Local

stabbing

Person Stabbed in Apparent Robbery at Hotel in Exeter, NH

"This appears to be an isolated incident with a victim who wasn't chosen at random. It was a targeted event and we do not believe there is a threat to the public," Exeter Police Chief Stephan Poulin said

A person was stabbed at a hotel in Exeter, New Hampshire, early Monday morning, police said, calling the incident an apparently targeted robbery.

Exeter police said the victim, who's expected to survive, was a guest at the hotel, the Exeter Inn, which is close to the campus of famed school Phillips Exeter Academy.

Officers were called to the inn about 3 a.m. for a report of a robbery, which took place in the victim's room, police said. Three people fled -- two males and a female, one of whom appears to have known the victim.

The victim made his way to the front desk to report the robbery and call 911. Officers placed a tourniquet on his leg before an ambulance arrived to take the victim to Exeter Hospital.

"This appears to be an isolated incident with a victim who wasn't chosen at random. It was a targeted event and we do not believe there is a threat to the public," Exeter Police Chief Stephan Poulin said in a statement.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact investigators at 603-772-1212 or by email at jranauro@exeternh.gov.

