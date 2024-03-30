Person stabbed in Dorchester

A person was injured in a stabbing in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Saturday.

Boston police confirm one person was stabbed at 94 Columbia Road just after 3 p.m.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be OK.

The suspect fled the scene, and no arrests have been made.

Video from the scene shows at least two cars partitioned off by police tape.

Police haven't said what led up to the stabbing.

The investigation is active and ongoing.