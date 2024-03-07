Person wanted for allegedly breaking into Hingham home

Police in Hingham, Massachusetts, are looking for a person they say broke into a home this past weekend.

The incident occurred at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday on Kress Farm Road, Hingham police said.

The person was able to get into the home after breaking a rear sliding glass door, according to police.

The homeowners called police after they saw someone on their camera system walking through the home, police said. The residents weren't home at the time of the break-in.

When officers arrived, the person had left the area, authorities said. Hingham and Norwell police K-9 units were called in to try to find the person.

The person was wearing running shoes (possibly Nike), sweatpants, a thin hoodie, gloves and a thin mask, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hingham Police Department at 781-741-1143. Anonymous tips can also be left at hpd.org.