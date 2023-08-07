Local

Person's death under investigation at Boston Public Works building

By Asher Klein

Boston police were investigating a death at a Boston Public Works building Monday morning.

Details about the death investigation underway at 400 Frontage Road, the Boston Public Works' Central Maintenance Facility, weren't immediately available beyond that police were called about 10:10 a.m., according to the Boston Police Department.

The address is near Interstate 93 in the South End.

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.

