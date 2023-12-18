PHOTOS: Here's a look at the damage Monday's storm is causing across Mass.

By Staff Reports

Monday's strong winds and heavy rains are leading to downed trees and power lines, causing widespread damage across Massachusetts and New England. Here's a look at some of the images we've captured from across the region.

7 photos
1/7
This large tree fell across the VFW Parkway in West Roxbury, Massachusetts, on Monday morning.
2/7
NBC10 Boston
A tree knocked down wires on Dedham Street in Newton, Massachusetts, on Monday, bringing a utility pole down on top of an SUV.
3/7
Another view of the tree that fell on the VFW Parkway in West Roxbury, Massachusetts, on Monday.
4/7
A tree fell right on this house on the VFW Parkway on Monday.
5/7
A closer view of the tree that fell on a house on the VFW Parkway on Monday.
6/7
A tree fell on this home on F Street in South Boston on Monday morning. No injuries were reported.
7/7
Three vehicles and a home were damaged when a tree fell on them in Lynnfield, Massachusetts, on Monday morning.

This article tagged under:

Weather

More Photo Galleries

PHOTOS: Boston celebrates 250th anniversary of the Tea Party
PHOTOS: Boston celebrates 250th anniversary of the Tea Party
PHOTOS: Maple Leaf Diner in Londonderry, Vermont
PHOTOS: Maple Leaf Diner in Londonderry, Vermont
Market Basket customer service counters
Market Basket customer service counters
Past winners of Market Basket holiday decorating contest
Past winners of Market Basket holiday decorating contest
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us