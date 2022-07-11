Local PHOTOS: Massive Fire Destroys Building in Hingham Published 54 mins ago • Updated 50 mins ago Smoke poured from a fire at a multi-million-dollar building in Hingham, Massachusetts, Monday drawing a massive response from firefighters in the area. 10 photos 1/10 Terrence Concannon Smoke and flames from a house fire burning in Hingham, Massachusetts, Monday, July 11, 2022. 2/10 NBC10 Boston Smoke rises from a fire in Hingham, Massachusetts, on Monday, July 11, 2022. 3/10 NBC10 Boston Flames rise from a building next to what appears to be a roller hockey rink in Hingham, Massachusetts, on Monday, July 11, 2022. 4/10 NBC10 Boston A building appeared to be destroyed by a fire in Hingham, Massachusetts, on Monday, July 11, 2022. 5/10 NBC10 Boston The badly charred side of a building in Hingham, Massachusetts, on Monday, July 11, 2022. 6/10 NBC10 Boston Firefighters spraying water from a smoldering fire in Hingham, Massachusetts, Monday, July 11, 2022. 7/10 NBC10 Boston Smoke rises from a destroyed building in Hingham, Massachusetts, on Monday, July 11, 2022. 8/10 NBC10 Boston 9/10 NBC10 Boston Neighbors spray down their homes with water to try and keep a house fire from spreading in Hingham, Massachusetts, on Monday, July 11, 2022. Embers kept flying due to the wind. 10/10 NBC10 Boston The large fire in Hingham, Massachusetts, could be seen across Boston Harbor from Revere Beach. This article tagged under: HinghamfiresmokeHingham Fire Department More Photo Galleries Photos: This Nantucket Beach House May Be the Most Expensive Home Ever Sold on the Island Photos: Community Remembers Parade Mass Shooting Victims in Highland Park, Illinois PHOTOS: Riverside Dining and Drinking in a Vibrant City Just Over the NH Border Stunning Rainbow Graces Boston's Skyline