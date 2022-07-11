Local

PHOTOS: Massive Fire Destroys Building in Hingham

Smoke poured from a fire at a multi-million-dollar building in Hingham, Massachusetts, Monday drawing a massive response from firefighters in the area.

10 photos
1/10
Terrence Concannon
Smoke and flames from a house fire burning in Hingham, Massachusetts, Monday, July 11, 2022.
2/10
NBC10 Boston
Smoke rises from a fire in Hingham, Massachusetts, on Monday, July 11, 2022.
3/10
NBC10 Boston
Flames rise from a building next to what appears to be a roller hockey rink in Hingham, Massachusetts, on Monday, July 11, 2022.
4/10
NBC10 Boston
A building appeared to be destroyed by a fire in Hingham, Massachusetts, on Monday, July 11, 2022.
5/10
NBC10 Boston
The badly charred side of a building in Hingham, Massachusetts, on Monday, July 11, 2022.
6/10
NBC10 Boston
Firefighters spraying water from a smoldering fire in Hingham, Massachusetts, Monday, July 11, 2022.
7/10
NBC10 Boston
Smoke rises from a destroyed building in Hingham, Massachusetts, on Monday, July 11, 2022.
8/10
NBC10 Boston
9/10
NBC10 Boston
Neighbors spray down their homes with water to try and keep a house fire from spreading in Hingham, Massachusetts, on Monday, July 11, 2022. Embers kept flying due to the wind.
10/10
NBC10 Boston
The large fire in Hingham, Massachusetts, could be seen across Boston Harbor from Revere Beach.

This article tagged under:

HinghamfiresmokeHingham Fire Department

