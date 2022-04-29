Pickleball Fans are Obsessed, But Injuries on the Rise

An accessible sport called pickleball has been hot with boomers and above with a massive spike in interest seen these past few years, but injuries are also seeing a spike as well.

Pickleball is a mix of ping pong, tennis and volleyball played with paddles and a type of whiffle ball on a small court. It is the fastest-growing sport with over 4.8 million players volleying and “dinking” across the United States, according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association.

It is lower impact than tennis with duos being popular and the smaller court makes minimizing movement on the court. This makes it a perfect sport for older players or those recovering from injuries, but that doesn’t mean there are no risks.

Pickleball-related injuries have been on the rise with an estimated 19,000 pickleball injuries occurring each year, according to the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System. Among those injured, 91 percent were 50 years-old or older.

