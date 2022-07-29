Pickup Crashes Into Mass. House, Drives Off; 2 Men Arrested on Drugs Charges

Officers tracked down a pickup truck that crashed into a home in Wilmington, Massachusetts, and then drove off Thursday, and arrested two men inside, authorities said.

Both men were arrested on drug charges, and one was arrested on a series of driving charges as well, including hit-and-run and driving under the influence, Wilmington police said Friday.

The truck destroyed the porch of a home on Shawsheen Avenue about 5:30 p.m., police said. It was found nearby, along with the two men inside.

The driver was identified as Timothy Fortin, a 31-year-old from Holyoke suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Police said Robert Dupont, a 54-year-old from Wilmington, was arrested on charges of drug possession.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Both men were taken to Lahey Clinic, where they were treated and released Thursday, police said. They were set to appear in Woburn District Court Friday.

It wasn't immediately clear if they had attorneys who could speak to the charges.