Pickup truck crashes into home, lands on top of cars in Brockton; driver flees

It appears the pickup truck was driving down a hill when it went off the roadway and hit the steps of a home and ended on top of the cars

By Erin Logan

A pickup truck crashed into a home in Brockton, Massachusetts, and then landed on top of several other vehicles, authorities said Friday.

The incident occurred at about 3:22 a.m. on Montello Street, the Brockton Fire Department said.

The driver of the pickup truck then fled the scene, fire officials said.

No injuries were reported.

It appears the pickup truck was driving down a hill when it went off the roadway and hit the steps of a home and ended on top of the cars.

The crash caused minor damage to the home.

NBC10 Boston reached out to Brockton police for more information.

