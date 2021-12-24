Local

hopkinton

Pickup Truck Crashes Into Hopkinton Bridge, Killing Driver

The driver was a 24-year-old man from Framingham

By Jim McKeever

NBC 5 News

A driver is dead after crashing his pickup truck on Interstate 495 in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, on Friday morning.

Massachusetts State Police said that at just around 8:30 they responded to reports of a crash on Route 495 south in Hopkinton. The Hopkinton Fire Department also responded to assist state police.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

Police said a 2004 Ford F250 left the road and crashed into the bridge abutment at the Fruit Street overpass on the right side of the highway.

The driver was a 24-year-old man from Framingham, who was the only occupant of the pickup truck. He was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Local

Beverly 21 mins ago

Beverly Farmers Go To Court In Effort To Keep Roosters

New Hampshire 2 hours ago

NH Grandmother Spending Christmas Serving Kentucky Tornado Victims

The driver's name was not released. No other vehicles were involved in the crash and the cause and exact circumstances of the crash is still under investigation, according to police.

The right lane of Route 495 southbound was closed to facilitate crash reconstruction and cleanup.

This article tagged under:

hopkintonMassachusetts State PoliceFraminghamFatal Accidentfatal crashes
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us