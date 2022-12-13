Local

Fall River

Pile of Mattresses Dropped Off by Fall River Water Supply

Police have been looking over security camera footage to catch the person who dumped them

By Matt Fortin

Dumped mattresses
WJAR

A pile of mattresses that was apparently dumped near a South Coast city's water supply has prompted a police investigation.

The pile was dropped off Friday night on Wilson Road in Fall River, Massachusetts and included over a dozen mattresses, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

Police have been looking over security camera footage from the area to figure out who left all the mattresses, and so far have a couple of leads.

The mayor's office has offered a $200 reward for information that leads to the suspects.

