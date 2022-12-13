Pile of Mattresses Dropped Off by Fall River Water Supply

A pile of mattresses that was apparently dumped near a South Coast city's water supply has prompted a police investigation.

The pile was dropped off Friday night on Wilson Road in Fall River, Massachusetts and included over a dozen mattresses, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

Police have been looking over security camera footage from the area to figure out who left all the mattresses, and so far have a couple of leads.

The mayor's office has offered a $200 reward for information that leads to the suspects.