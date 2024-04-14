Pleasant Marathon Monday after Sunday night showers

Some breaks of sunshine early this afternoon but that will be replaced rapidly with clouds as a wave of low pressure dives out of the Great Lakes region and through southern New England this afternoon and tonight. Expect to see a few showers breaking out by the mid-afternoon from west to east, becoming more widespread through this evening along with some embedded thunderstorms.

Though most of the thunderstorms look to be on the tame side, portions of western and coastal southern New England may see an isolated severe thunderstorm later this afternoon through early tonight, some may be accompanied by gusty winds and small hail.

Highs today reach the upper 50s to low 60s south, 50s across the higher elevations of western and northern New England. Wind won’t be as strong as yesterday, but we’ll still see a west-southwest gusting over 25mph at times.

Showers and storms exit by midnight tonight southern New England, last a bit longer along the mid-coast of Maine to Downeast. Becomes drier late tonight with decreasing clouds and a diminishing wind. Lows mostly in the 40s, few 30s central and northern New England.

A beautiful day is setting up Marathon Monday (Patriots Day) with temperatures starting out in the 40s during the morning and topping out in the low to mid 60s by the afternoon. Sky cover will be variable with some sunshine in the morning and ‘building’ afternoon clouds which may produce a very isolated shower or sprinkle.

A westerly wind anywhere between 8-16mph will be in play tomorrow, which is great for the runners as they pick up a tail wind from Hopkinton to Boston! Stays on the warm side Tuesday with a good amount of sunshine and highs in the 60s. Cools off a bit Wednesday, but stays dry with an onshore wind developing, still looks unsettled as we head towards the later portion of the week with showers around Thursday and Friday.

Have a great day!