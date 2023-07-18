Plum Island beaches in Newburyport closed to swimming over bacteria concerns

All Plum Island beaches in Newburyport, Massachusetts, are closed to swimming after testing showed high levels of bacteria from sewage coming down the Merrimack River.

The mayor told NBC10 Boston it's the first time they've had to make this kind of call, which affects popular spots like Plum Island Point Beach and the beach off 55th Street.

“Really it’s just because of all the rain we’ve got, this July in particular, that we’re having these high levels now," Mayor Sean Reardon explained.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health first warned city officials they would need to close the beaches on Friday. On Monday, additional test results still showed heightened bacteria levels.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

“We’re going to have people patrolling the beaches to make sure people know they’re to stay out of the water. The most we can do is tell them it’s unhealthy to be in the water right now, we need you to stay out," he added.

Signs were posted at the beach, but some beachgoers still risked the water.

It is not uncommon for beaches to close after a rain storm, which can wash bacteria or other materials on land into the water. In 2022, bacteria was the cause of 88% of postings. Beaches may also be closed for issues like algae blooms, preventative closures before a rainfall, marine animals like jellyfish or other dangers like storm water overflow, damage or water clarity issues.

Beaches are able to reopen once test results show bacteria levels back to a safe range.

As of Tuesday, more than 60 Massachusetts beaches were closed to swimming. City leaders in Newburyport said there would be more testing Wednesday and they hope to have the beach reopen, possibly as soon as Thursday.