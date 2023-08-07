Plymouth forest shooting suspect expected in court Monday after weekend arrest

The 20-year-old New Bedford, Massachusetts, man arrested on Sunday for last month's fatal shooting in Myles Standish State Forest is expected to appear in court on Monday for an arraignment.

John Geovanni Pires Monteiro Macedo was arrested at a New Bedford apartment Sunday afternoon by the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office announced. He is facing one count of murder.

A man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Myles Standish State Forest was arrested by authorities.

The shooting happened on July 12, when police in Plymouth were called to reports of a shooting in the state forest. Victim Robert Aponte-Flores, of New Bedford, was found at the scene and taken to Beth Israel Deaconess-Plymouth Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Witnesses reportedly told investigators that there was an altercation in the picnic area of the park between the two men before the shooting.

Authorities say a New Bedford man has died after a shooting in Plymouth.

Monteiro Macedo is due in Plymouth District Court for his arraignment on Monday.